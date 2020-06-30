Global  

Lenny Kravitz Announces ‘Let Love Rule’ Memoir

Billboard.com Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Lenny Kravitz announced on Tuesday (June 30) that his upcoming memoir, Let Love Rule: A Memoir, will be arriving this fall.
