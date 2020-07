Miranda G RT @billboard: To ring in the big 8-0, #RingoStarr plans on celebrating online with an all-Starr broadcast benefit called "Ringo's Big Birt… 18 hours ago Angela Trudeau Forever young: Ringo Starr Plans All Starr 80th Birthday Benefit, Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh, & More Set to Perform… https://t.co/cmKMCw6Kp3 1 day ago American Songwriter Had a chance to check in with Ringo Starr today. Birthday plans were made, pandemic was addressed, and what comes n… https://t.co/r733tQLNnj 2 days ago Carolyn Klaus Ringo Starr plans to celebrate his 80th birthday virtually with help from his friends - ABC News - https://t.co/A4EARlnWbU via @ABC 2 days ago Blinxeto RT @ABC: The event will benefit four charities: Black Lives Matter Global Network, the David Lynch Foundation, MusiCares and WaterAid. http… 3 days ago