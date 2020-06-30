Global  

Mel Brooks pays tribute to 'best friend' Carl Reiner: 'I loved him'

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 30 June 2020
Mel Brooks paid tribute to his good friend and fellow comedy legend Carl Reiner, who passed away on Monday at 98. 
Video credit: Bang Media World
News video: Carl Reiner dead at 98

Carl Reiner dead at 98 02:11

 Hollywood actor, director and comedian Carl Reiner - whose career spanned seven decades - has passed away at the age of 98.

Remembering Carl Reiner: His best quotes on show business, eulogies, friend Mel Brooks

 Carl Reiner offered plenty of quotable gems to USA TODAY, on matters both hilarious and serious, over the years. Here are some highlights.
USATODAY.com

Carl Reiner, Actor, Director, Writer, Producer And Mensch, Dies At 98

 Reiner belonged to a generation of Jewish comics who helped define 20th century American comedy. He created the Dick Van Dyke Show and collaborated often with...
NPR


