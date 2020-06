2020 Juno Awards Open With a Dramatic Moment of Reckoning on Matters of Race & Inclusion Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

The most dramatic moments at the Juno Awards, which were belatedly presented on June 29, came at the top of the show, where the Junos were remarkably forthright about their need to diversify and how the show was late to acknowledge soul, reggae, rap and other forms of Black music. 👓 View full article

