August Alsina Finally Confirms Jada Pinkett Smith Romance Rumors: “I Actually Sat Down W/ Will – He Gave Me His Blessing”
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 () R&B singer August Alsina has finally come clean on Jada Pinkett Smith dating rumors. The popular crooner stepped up recently to dish on his low-key romance with the married Hollywood superstar. August x Jada In a new jaw-dropping interview, August admitted the past alleged romance drama sparked issues for him both financially and with friends. […]
The post August Alsina Finally Confirms Jada Pinkett Smith Romance Rumors: “I Actually Sat Down W/ Will – He Gave Me His Blessing” appeared first on .
The fight for justice for Breonna Taylor grows louder by the day as protestors, including Common and Jada Pinkett Smith, gathered in Kentucky to demand immediate action in the wake of her tragic death.