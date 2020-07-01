August Alsina Finally Confirms Jada Pinkett Smith Romance Rumors: “I Actually Sat Down W/ Will – He Gave Me His Blessing” Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

R&B singer August Alsina has finally come clean on Jada Pinkett Smith dating rumors. The popular crooner stepped up recently to dish on his low-key romance with the married Hollywood superstar. August x Jada In a new jaw-dropping interview, August admitted the past alleged romance drama sparked issues for him both financially and with friends. […]



