Russell Crowe Misses His Sons as the Kids Prefer to Stay in the City During Lockdown Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

The 'Gladiator' actor reveals his sons chose to stay in the city instead of quarantining with him at the family's estate in the Australian Bush during the lockdown. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Ciara enjoying spending third pregnancy with family during lockdown



Ciara is grateful to be spending so much time at home with her family during her third pregnancy. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:43 Published on May 7, 2020

Tweets about this AceShowbiz Russell Crowe Misses His Sons as the Kids Prefer to Stay in the City During Lockdown https://t.co/1NCWdKZr1Q https://t.co/feld7tPOVU 27 minutes ago