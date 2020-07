Comedy legend Carl Reiner dies at 98 Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Writer, director, actor and comedy legend Carl Reiner passed away of natural causes at an age of 98 on Monday. The confirmation of the demise of comedy icon of 'The Dick Vann Dyke Show' was given by his assistant Judy Nagy to Variety. Reiner was a recipient of nine Emmy awards, five of which were for 'The Dick Van Dyke... 👓 View full article