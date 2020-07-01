|
Self quarantine- Day 100: Madhuri Dixit has a fun experiment with hubby Sriram Nene's hairstyle
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene has shared her takeaway from the lockdown experience, saying that she has learnt the importance of being self-reliant.
The actress took to social media to share her lockdown lesson with a selfie of herself with her husband Sriram Nene. She also experimented with her husband's hairstyle, which turned...
