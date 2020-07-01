Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Reese Witherspoon gives epic response after being mistaken for Carrie Underwood

Mid-Day Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
American actor Reese Witherspoon was approached by a fan during an outing, only the fan thought she was singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood.

According to Fox News, the 44-year-old star posted a Tweet, that read, "To the woman in the parking lot who just asked me if I was Carrie Underwood: You officially made my day!"

The...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Reese Witherspoon: Verwechselt mit Carrie Underwood

Reese Witherspoon: Verwechselt mit Carrie Underwood 01:00

 Die Schauspielerin war erfreut, mit Carrie Underwood verwechselt zu werden.

Related videos from verified sources

Reese Witherspoon and Carrie Underwood share gushing exchange after identity mix-up [Video]

Reese Witherspoon and Carrie Underwood share gushing exchange after identity mix-up

Reese Witherspoon and Carrie Underwood shared a gushing exchange on social media after a funny case of mistaken identity on Sunday.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Carrie Underwood Has the Best Response After Reese Witherspoon is Mistaken for Her

 Everyone's got a doppelgänger. On Sunday, June 28, Reese Witherspoon shared on Twitter that a fan came up to her and confused her for country singer Carrie...
E! Online

Reese Witherspoon tweets about being mistaken for Carrie Underwood

 Reese Witherspoon was approached by a fan during an outing, only the fan thought she was Carrie Underwood! Her response was priceless.
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this