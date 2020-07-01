Global  

Comedy legend Carl Reiner passes away

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Writer, director, actor and comedy legend Carl Reiner passed away of natural causes at an age of 98 on Monday (local time).
 Comedy legend Carl Reiner has passed away at the age of 98. The award-winning writer-director-actor influenced generations of performers with a career that spanned decades; CBS2's Dana Tyler reports.

Hollywood legend Carl Reiner has died at the age of 98. Kara Finnstrom reports.

Tributes from across Hollywood poured in Tuesday for legend Carl Reiner, who died at the age of 98.

Carl Reiner, the ingenious and versatile writer, actor and director and creator of The Dick Van Dyke Show has died, aged 98.

Carl Reiner's Granddaughter Found Out About His Death From TMZ

 Romy Reiner, the granddaughter of the late comedy legend Carl Reiner, found out her grandfather had passed away via a report released from TMZ this morning....
Mel Brooks pays tribute to 'best friend' Carl Reiner: 'I loved him'

 Mel Brooks paid tribute to his good friend and fellow comedy legend Carl Reiner, who passed away on Monday at 98. 
Comedy legend Carl Reiner dies at 98
