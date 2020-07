Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhaan tie the knot in an intimate ceremony Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Swabhimaan actors Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhaan tied the knot on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. The duo announced their wedding plans earlier in June, and within a week, Manish and Sangeita made it official on social media. The intimate wedding ceremony took place in a gurudwara in Mumbai. Given the current situation in the... 👓 View full article