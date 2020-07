MythBuster's Adam Savage Reacts to Sexual Assault Accusations Made by His Sister Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Adam Savage is reacting to accusations made by his sister. The 52-year-old MythBusters star reacted to his sister, Miranda Pacchiana, filing a lawsuit alleging that he sexually abused her when they were children in the 1970s. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Adam Savage In the lawsuit, she claims that the alleged incidents occurred [...] 👓 View full article

