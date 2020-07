Target Announces They Are Removing Shane Dawson's Books Amid Backlash Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Target is no longer going to be stocking Shane Dawson‘s books. The retail giant announced on Tuesday (June 30) that they are removing I Hate Myselfie and It Gets Worse: A Collection of Essays from their stores amid backlash against the YouTuber for past videos containing problematic content, including racist jokes, blackface and the sexualizing [...] 👓 View full article

