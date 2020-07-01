Global  

August Alsina Alleges He Had Previous Love Affair With Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith Gave 'His Blessing'

Just Jared Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
August Alsina is discussing his love life. The 27-year-old entertainer spoke about his rumored relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith in an interview with Angela Yee. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of August Alsina During the conversation, August addressed the rumors that he and Jada were romantically linked at some point, alleging that it happened [...]
