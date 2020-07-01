Global  

Jennifer Aniston urges people to 'wear a damn mask' to stop COVID-19 spread

Mid-Day Wednesday, 1 July 2020
As the COVID-19 pandemic necessitates the usage of mask to avoid the spread of deadly virus, actor Jennifer Aniston on Wednesday also urged people to adhere to the directive. With a hashtag saying "wear a damn mask," Aniston encouraged people to wear a mask if they "care about human life." The 'Friends' star shared a post on...
 Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced a statewide mask mandate Monday to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

