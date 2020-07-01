Maroon 5 Bass Player Mickey Madden Arrested, Charged With Intimate Partner Violence Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

The band say they are "deeply devastated..."



*Maroon 5* bass player *Mickey Madden* has been arrested in Los Angeles for intimate partner violence.



The news was confirmed by various sources through Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s inmate database, although further details of the incident are not known.



*Pitchfork spoke to police*, who confirmed that Mickey Madden was arrested on the felony charge under California’s 273.5(a) penal code.



Intimate partner violence is defined as any injury on a spouse or cohabitant that leaves them “in a traumatic condition.”



The other members of Maroon 5 have yet to issue an official statement, but told Page Six they were “deeply devastated by this disappointing news...”



A rep continued: “As we learn more, we are looking at this very seriously. For now, we are allowing all of the individuals involved the space to work things through.”



Maroon 5's latest album *'Red Pill Blues'* came in 2017.



