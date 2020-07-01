Injury Reserve Rapper Jordan Groggs Has Died Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

He was only 32 years old...



*Injury Reserve* rapper *Jordan Groggs* has died.



The Atlanta hip-hop trio developed a stellar reputation, starting with their opening mixtape 'Live From The Dentist Office'.



The three-piece released their sought after debut album last year, before embarking on coast to coast Stateside tour dates.



Sadly, founding member Jordan Groggs has died. There's no word on cause of death, although *a Gofundme has been started* to aid his family.



News came direct from Injury Reserve, who saluted a "loving father, life partner and friend..."







REST IN POWER Jordan Alexander Groggs a loving father, life partner and friend. (6/1/1988-6/29/2020) pic.twitter.com/tYUa4nnebV



— Injury Reserve (@InjuryReserve) June 30, 2020



Tributes came thick and fast:







I remember seeing these guys on the Jailbreak the Tesla video and thinking they looked like so much fun and such a good group and now to think Groggs is gone is surreal to me.



RIP Groggs man this shit is too unfair. I pray for his family and the rest of Injury Reserve pic.twitter.com/lgIxKozf2l



— Thundercatsghostwriter (@musicalshinobi) July 1, 2020







RIP GROGGS



your verses, wisdom and knowledge will live on for fucking ever. my heart is absolutely shattered.



condolences go out to his family, daughter and the rest of IJ. damn. pic.twitter.com/42G2iJNB1M



— adam (@razpbarry) June 30, 2020







“What a year it's been, a lot of ups and downs

Keep fallin' off the wagon, but never hit the ground”



RIP GROGGS https://t.co/fdhRksTG05



—



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

He was only 32 years old...*Injury Reserve* rapper *Jordan Groggs* has died.The Atlanta hip-hop trio developed a stellar reputation, starting with their opening mixtape 'Live From The Dentist Office'.The three-piece released their sought after debut album last year, before embarking on coast to coast Stateside tour dates.Sadly, founding member Jordan Groggs has died. There's no word on cause of death, although *a Gofundme has been started* to aid his family.News came direct from Injury Reserve, who saluted a "loving father, life partner and friend..."REST IN POWER Jordan Alexander Groggs a loving father, life partner and friend. (6/1/1988-6/29/2020) pic.twitter.com/tYUa4nnebV— Injury Reserve (@InjuryReserve) June 30, 2020Tributes came thick and fast:I remember seeing these guys on the Jailbreak the Tesla video and thinking they looked like so much fun and such a good group and now to think Groggs is gone is surreal to me.RIP Groggs man this shit is too unfair. I pray for his family and the rest of Injury Reserve pic.twitter.com/lgIxKozf2l— Thundercatsghostwriter (@musicalshinobi) July 1, 2020RIP GROGGSyour verses, wisdom and knowledge will live on for fucking ever. my heart is absolutely shattered.condolences go out to his family, daughter and the rest of IJ. damn. pic.twitter.com/42G2iJNB1M— adam (@razpbarry) June 30, 2020“What a year it's been, a lot of ups and downsKeep fallin' off the wagon, but never hit the ground”RIP GROGGS https://t.co/fdhRksTG05 donald trump is a fascist (@moshxlyfe) July 1, 2020Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this