Mohena Kumari finally tests COVID-19 negative Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

Television actress Mohena Kumari has finally tested COVID-19 negative after a month-long battle with the virus.



The actress took to Instagram to share the news with her fans on Wednesday.



"We finally tested Negative of coronavirus... after a month! We'd like to thank all the Doctors and Health care professionals for doing... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this