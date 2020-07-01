Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Injury Reserve Rapper Jordan Groggs Dead at 32

E! Online Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Jordan Groggs, a member of Arizona hip hop group Injury Reserve, has passed away at the age of 32. The artist, who performed under the name Stepa J. Groggs, died on Monday, June 29,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Injury Reserve Rapper Jordan Groggs Has Died

Injury Reserve Rapper Jordan Groggs Has Died He was only 32 years old... *Injury Reserve* rapper *Jordan Groggs* has died. The Atlanta hip-hop trio developed a stellar reputation, starting with their...
Clash


Tweets about this