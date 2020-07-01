Injury Reserve Rapper Jordan Groggs Dead at 32 Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Jordan Groggs, a member of Arizona hip hop group Injury Reserve, has passed away at the age of 32. The artist, who performed under the name Stepa J. Groggs, died on Monday, June 29,... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Injury Reserve Rapper Jordan Groggs Has Died He was only 32 years old... *Injury Reserve* rapper *Jordan Groggs* has died. The Atlanta hip-hop trio developed a stellar reputation, starting with their...

Clash 4 hours ago





Tweets about this