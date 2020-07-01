Global  

Exclusive Interview with Singer CAROLINE

Caroline is the newest teen pop sensation you need to watch out for! The multi-hyphenate singer/songwriter/dancer/actress/YouTuber has been building her legion of fans with the release of her latest songs “I Know Better” and “We Should Break Up.” Her relatable lyrics and inspiring personality have charmed her BFFs, as her fans are called. Caroline has […]

