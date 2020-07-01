Global  

Ananya Panday shares a picture of her grandfather, wishes a Happy Doctor's Day to all the superhero doctors

Mid-Day Wednesday, 1 July 2020
To pay her respects to the frontline doctors who are risking their lives to help humanity fight the pandemic,  actress Ananya Panday shared a post on her social media on Doctor's day. The highlight of the post was a picture of her late 'Dadaji' who was a doctor renowned for performing India's first heart transplant. The series...
Doctor's Day special tribute: Listen in to Doctors' sharing their memorable moments | Oneindia News

Doctor's Day special tribute: Listen in to Doctors' sharing their memorable moments | Oneindia News

 On this Doctor's Day our special tribute to all the Doctor's who make our lives better. Doctors share their life experiences that changed their lives and why they decided to become a doctor and what has been the funniest moment if their lives. They share their thoughts on how people google up...

Doctors Day: Sand artist thanks doctors through his art at Sangham Ghat

Doctors Day: Sand artist thanks doctors through his art at Sangham Ghat

On the occasion of National Doctors Day a sand art was made at the Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj. Sand artist Ashish Nishad dedicated sand art to doctors for contribution to the society amid coronavirus..

1st July, 12th century: Sunglasses were invented in China and other stories|Oneindia News

1st July, 12th century: Sunglasses were invented in China and other stories|Oneindia News

The first sunglasses were invented sometime in 12th century China. They were a crude slab of smoked quartz that was made to block out the light from the sun. The primitive frames were roughly shaped..

Our Art's Cameras Plus Picture of the Day for June 30!

Our Art's Cameras Plus Picture of the Day for June 30!

Check out our Art's Cameras Plus Picture of The Day! To submit your entry, send it to [email protected]

Doctor's day: Ananya applauds 'superheroes'

 On the occasion of Doctor’s Day today, Ananya Pandey remembered her grandparents, who were medical practitioners. She also paid a tribute to all the doctors...
