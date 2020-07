David Foster Refutes Claim He Left Yolanda Hadid Over Her Illness, Will Never Reveal Why They Split Up Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

David Foster is briefly speaking about his split from Yolanda Hadid, which happened back in 2015. The couple were married for four years and separated amid her battle with Lyme disease. The 70-year-old producer was criticized for the split amid Yolanda‘s health battle, and now he’s responding. “How can I leave a sick woman?” David [...] 👓 View full article

