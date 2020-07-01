Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fox News' Ed Henry Fired After Sexual Misconduct Investigation

Just Jared Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Fox News anchor Ed Henry has been fired from the network after an investigation into sexual misconduct claims in the workplace. “On Thursday, June 25, we received a complaint about Ed Henry from a former employees’s attorney involving willful sexual misconduct in the workplace years ago,” Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and president Jay Wallace [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: GeoBeats - Published
News video: Fox News Reportedly Fires Ed Henry

Fox News Reportedly Fires Ed Henry 00:39

 Fox News reportedly fired anchor Ed Henry.

Related videos from verified sources

Health Headlines - 7-1-20 [Video]

Health Headlines - 7-1-20

In today's health headlines we talk about the Asian Tiger mosquito and how it has been found in Michigan. This mosquito has been tied to a number of viruses. Also, there is a new type of swine flu that..

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 03:13Published
Yes! Pics - 7/1/20 [Video]

Yes! Pics - 7/1/20

Here are the viewer photos that made the air tonight.

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 00:36Published
Trump’s Political Allies Urge Him to Put on a Face Mask [Video]

Trump’s Political Allies Urge Him to Put on a Face Mask

President Trump is getting a fresh push to don a face mask during the pandemic from some Republicans and members of Fox News. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Fox News fires 'America's Newsroom' co-anchor Ed Henry after sexual misconduct investigation

 "America's Newsroom" co-anchor, Ed Henry has been terminated from Fox News after the media outlet conducted an investigation.
USATODAY.com

WATCH: Ed Henry’s Co-Anchor Sandra Smith Reports on His Firing From Fox News Over Sexual Misconduct

 Fox News' America's Newsroom host Sandra Smith addressed the network's termination of her co-host Ed Henry, Wednesday during the show.
Mediaite


Tweets about this