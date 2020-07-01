Fox News' Ed Henry Fired After Sexual Misconduct Investigation
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 () Fox News anchor Ed Henry has been fired from the network after an investigation into sexual misconduct claims in the workplace. “On Thursday, June 25, we received a complaint about Ed Henry from a former employees’s attorney involving willful sexual misconduct in the workplace years ago,” Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and president Jay Wallace [...]
