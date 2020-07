Aretha Franklin Continues Streak of No. 1s in Every Decade Since the ’60s With ‘Never Gonna Break My Faith’ Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Aretha Franklin's "Never Gonna Break My Faith," featuring The Boys Choir of Harlem, arrives at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Gospel Songs chart dated July 4. 👓 View full article

