On With the Countdown: Happy 50th Birthday to the ‘American Top 40’ Program Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

If you were listening to radio station KDEO (now KECR) in El Cajon, Calif. on the evening of July 3, 1970, you were one of the first people to hear the very first episode of American Top 40, a show that would become a pop-culture classic. 👓 View full article

