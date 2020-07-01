Global  

Jada Pinkett Smith Denies August Alsina Claims That Will Smith Gave His "Blessing" for Their Relationship

E! Online Wednesday, 1 July 2020
While August Alsina claims he was in a years-long relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith while she was married to Will Smith, the actress has issued a denial. After Alsina spoke publicly...
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Jada Pinkett Smith Denies August Alsina's Claims About Affair

Jada Pinkett Smith Denies August Alsina's Claims About Affair 01:18

 Jada Pinkett Smith Denies August Alsina's Claims About Affair While speaking with 'The Breakfast Club' co-host Angela Yee on Tuesday, the 27-year-old singer claimed he had an affair with Pinkett Smith for years after being introduced by her son, Jaden, in 2015. Alsina insisted he hadn't "done...

