Jada Pinkett Smith Denies August Alsina Claims That Will Smith Gave His "Blessing" for Their Relationship
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 () While August Alsina claims he was in a years-long relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith while she was married to Will Smith, the actress has issued a denial. After Alsina spoke publicly...
Jada Pinkett Smith Denies August Alsina's Claims About Affair While speaking with 'The Breakfast Club' co-host Angela Yee on Tuesday, the 27-year-old singer claimed he had an affair with Pinkett Smith for years after being introduced by her son, Jaden, in 2015. Alsina insisted he hadn't "done...
The fight for justice for Breonna Taylor grows louder by the day as protestors, including Common and Jada Pinkett Smith, gathered in Kentucky to demand immediate action in the wake of her tragic death.