Shantipriya clarifies on Akshay's comment Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Akshay Kumar's 'Saugandh' co-star recently opened up about an incident that took place during the shoot of their film. The actress recalled that she had to wear short clothes because it was the requirement of the film and Akshay had commented on her skin tone. She said that Akki joked about her knees darker than usual. 👓 View full article

