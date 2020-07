Jordan Groggs Dead - Injury Reserve Rapper Dies at 32 Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Jordan Groggs has sadly died. The artist, a member of Arizona hip-hop group Injury Reserve who performed under the name Stepa J. Groggs, passed away at the age of 32, according to the group's social media. "REST IN POWER Jordan Alexander Groggs a loving father, life partner and friend (6/1/1988-6/29/2020)," the account announced on Tuesday [...]