SOHH Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
The Internet Trolls JR Smith Reuniting W/ LeBron James On LA Lakers For NBA Restart SeasonThe Internet stays with some joke-jokes. Social media has erupted over former NBA champion JR Smith returning to the league to go on another championship run with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. JR x LeBron On Wednesday, social media didn't hold back on poking fun of Smith's past antics possibly returning with King […]

The post The Internet Trolls JR Smith Reuniting W/ LeBron James On LA Lakers For NBA Restart Season appeared first on .
News video: Is signing JR Smith enough for LeBron and the Lakers to win a title? Colin Cowherd discusses

 With Avery Bradley sitting out the NBA restart in Orlando, the Los Angeles Lakers have opted to sign free agent JR Smith. Colin Cowherd discusses if Smith is enough to push the Lakers' over the edge and win this year's championship.

