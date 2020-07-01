Global  

Will Smith Shuts Down August Alsina’s Green Light To Date Jada Pinkett Claims

Wednesday, 1 July 2020
Will Smith Shuts Down August Alsina’s Green Light To Date Jada Pinkett ClaimsHollywood superstar Will Smith is making sure people know a conversation and pass for August Alsina to date his wife never happened. The hip-hop veteran’s team has reportedly slammed the rumor dead despite AA saying he had Smith’s approval to date Jada Pinkett. Will x August According to reports, Smith didn’t let the rumor escalate. […]

The post Will Smith Shuts Down August Alsina’s Green Light To Date Jada Pinkett Claims appeared first on .
