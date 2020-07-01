Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dilbert Creator Says ‘Republicans Will Be Hunted’ if Biden Elected: ‘Good Chance You Will be Dead Within the Year’

Mediaite Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Dilbert Creator Says ‘Republicans Will Be Hunted’ if Biden Elected: ‘Good Chance You Will be Dead Within the Year’Scott Adams, creator of the Dilbert comic strip, warned on Twitter Wednesday that if Vice President Joe Biden defeats President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, there's a "good chance" people will "be dead within the year."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Murder of Warren Crossan in Belfast ‘callous and reckless’, police say

Murder of Warren Crossan in Belfast ‘callous and reckless’, police say 01:42

 Police have described the murder of a 28-year-old man in west Belfast on Saturday as callous and reckless. Warren Crossan, who has significant links to dissident republicans, was shot a number of times in St Katharine’s Road on Saturday. He was chased by two masked gunmen through streets packed...

Related videos from verified sources

Ten-year-old boy offered lucrative global book deal for his doodles [Video]

Ten-year-old boy offered lucrative global book deal for his doodles

A boy who was told to stop doodling at school has started a new chapter in his life - after being offered a lucrative global book deal.Joe Whale, 10, was sent to an after-school arts club by his..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:57Published
PM: We have a 'very good' chance of getting trade deal [Video]

PM: We have a 'very good' chance of getting trade deal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the UK has a "very good" chance of securing a trade deal with the EU by the end of the year, "provided we really focus now and get on and do it". Report by Etemadil...

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:10Published
‘We Made a Huge Bet on Streaming’: Hershey’s CMO Baskin [Video]

‘We Made a Huge Bet on Streaming’: Hershey’s CMO Baskin

This month’s virtual IAB NewFronts will be a chance for advertisers to learn more about streaming media platforms as they plan for the fall season and beyond. Confectioner Hershey is looking ahead to..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 07:18Published

Tweets about this

telecam1

Dick Holden @smerconish @SXMPOTUS @SIRIUSXM @pewresearch Here’s another sketchy guy (Kerik, Rizzo, Schweizer—where’s that “Trum… https://t.co/5F3kxAzaJp 21 minutes ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Dilbert Creator Says 'Republicans Will Be Hunted' if Biden Elected: 'Good Chance You Will be Dead Within the Year' https://t.co/JBfqd7XzLd 28 minutes ago

Frassington

Sass Frass 🌈 🥴 🏳️‍🌈 The creator of Dilbert is experiencing what women call “welcome to my world” & he’s not going to take it anymore! H… https://t.co/zAN3HazUup 8 hours ago