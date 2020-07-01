Dilbert Creator Says ‘Republicans Will Be Hunted’ if Biden Elected: ‘Good Chance You Will be Dead Within the Year’
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 () Scott Adams, creator of the Dilbert comic strip, warned on Twitter Wednesday that if Vice President Joe Biden defeats President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, there's a "good chance" people will "be dead within the year."
Police have described the murder of a 28-year-old man in west Belfast on Saturday as callous and reckless. Warren Crossan, who has significant links to dissident republicans, was shot a number of times in St Katharine’s Road on Saturday. He was chased by two masked gunmen through streets packed...
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the UK has a "very good" chance of securing a trade deal with the EU by the end of the year, "provided we really focus now and get on and do it". Report by Etemadil...
This month’s virtual IAB NewFronts will be a chance for advertisers to learn more about streaming media platforms as they plan for the fall season and beyond. Confectioner Hershey is looking ahead to..