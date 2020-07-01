Prince Harry Reflects On Mom Princess Diana's Legacy: 'She Stood For Something & She Stood Up For People Who Needed It'
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 () Prince Harry has opened up about his mother, Princess Diana, in a touching speech for the 2020 Diana Awards. The awards took place on what would have been the Princess of Wales‘ 59th birthday and during his speech, the Duke of Sussex opened up about Diana believed in the power of young people. “I’m so [...]
Princess Diana is perhaps best known for her roles as a humanitarian, style icon and mother. It was the latter role that made her particularly relatable to people around the world. The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed Prince William in 1982 and Prince Harry in 1984. Until her death in 1997,...
The Duke of Sussex has paid tribute to young people tackling racial inequality in a surprise speech to recipients of The Diana Award. Harry appeared on behalf of both himself and his brother the Duke..
Named after his late mother Princess Diana, Prince Harry discusses his mother's compassion towards people from every background and assures the public that he and Meghan are committed to doing the same..
