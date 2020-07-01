Global  

Is 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' Being Cancelled? Producers Make Statement About Future Of The Talk Show

Just Jared Wednesday, 1 July 2020
There’s a rumor floating around that Ellen DeGeneres popular talk show might be cancelled. The Sun is reporting that the show, which features the comedian interviewing your favorite celebs, is on the verge of being axed following the pandemic. On top of the pandemic and falling ratings, reports have also emerged of Ellen not being [...]
 Ellen DeGeneres has vowed to educate her audience and create change after taking home the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show at the virtual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday night.

