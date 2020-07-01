Zachary Levi Will Play Football Star Kurt Warner in New Movie; Kurt Reacts!
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 () Zachary Levi is set to play football great Kurt Warner on the big screen! The movie is titled American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story and will center on the incredible true story of Kurt Warner, who went from stocking shelves at a supermarket to become a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl MVP, and Hall of [...]
