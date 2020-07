Manoj Bajpayee: I was close to commit suicide after been rejected thrice; my friends kept me going Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most successful versatile actors we have in the industry today. The actor who made his Bollywood debut in 1994 with Shekhar Kapur's Bandit Queen has been successful in making his mark in the entertainment industry.



But little did anyone know that he would also share his tough and troubled times... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this