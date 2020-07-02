Global  

Father of 19-Year-Old Killed in ‘CHOP’ Zone Speaks Out in Emotional Interview With Hannity: ‘I Need Answers’

Mediaite Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
*Horace Lorenzo Anderson*, the father of a 19-year-old killed in the "CHOP" zone, spoke out Wednesday night in an emotional interview with Fox News' *Sean Hannity*.
