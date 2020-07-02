Global  

Suniel Shetty heaps praise on Sonu Sood

IndiaTimes Thursday, 2 July 2020
Suniel Shetty was all praise for Sonu Sood’s works for the migrant workers. He reportedly felt that Sonu has put Hindi film heroes on a different pedestal. According to him, people know that the film industry has good-hearted people.
