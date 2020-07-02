Shia LaBeouf Is ‘The Tax Collector’ In Thrilling First Trailer - Watch Now!
Thursday, 2 July 2020 () The official trailer for The Tax Collector is officially here and it will have you on the edge of your seats! The movie centers on David and Creeper, “tax collectors” for the crime lord Wizard, who are collecting his cut from the profits of local gangs’ illicit dealings. But when Wizard’s old rival returns to [...]
