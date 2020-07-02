Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shia LaBeouf Is ‘The Tax Collector’ In Thrilling First Trailer - Watch Now!

Just Jared Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
The official trailer for The Tax Collector is officially here and it will have you on the edge of your seats! The movie centers on David and Creeper, “tax collectors” for the crime lord Wizard, who are collecting his cut from the profits of local gangs’ illicit dealings. But when Wizard’s old rival returns to [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: The Tax Collector movie (2020) - Shia LeBeouf, Bobby Soto

The Tax Collector movie (2020) - Shia LeBeouf, Bobby Soto 02:22

 The Tax Collector movie trailer - Plot synopsis: David (Bobby Soto) and Creeper (Shia LaBeouf), are "tax collectors" for the crime lord Wizard, collecting his cut from the profits of local gangs' illicit dealings. But when Wizard's old rival returns to Los Angeles from Mexico, the business is...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

3 Simple Steps to Filing Your Taxes Online [Video]

3 Simple Steps to Filing Your Taxes Online

It doesn't matter who you are, we're all tax people. And at TurboTax, we get you. We've made filing your taxes online easy, quick, and secure. Whether it's your first or fiftieth time filing taxes,..

Credit: TurboTax     Duration: 00:55Published
Lee County Tax Collectors open on the Weekend [Video]

Lee County Tax Collectors open on the Weekend

To help residents make payments and conduct business with the Tax Collectors Office, they are opening for 3 hours on the weekend. No appointment is needed and it is first come first served.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Shia LaBeouf Is ‘The Tax Collector' In Thrilling First Trailer - Watch Now!

 The official trailer for The Tax Collector is officially here and it will have you on the edge of your seats! The movie centers on David and Creeper, “tax...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

SDE302

WW2 RT @JustJared: Watch the first trailer for #TheTaxCollector, starring Shia LaBeouf, now! https://t.co/OLSDKwiYP1 2 days ago

MekoStarr

Gospel Music Shia LaBeouf Is ‘The Tax Collector' In Thrilling First Trailer - Watch Now! 2 days ago

JLoNews

Jennifer Lopez News Shia LaBeouf Is ‘The Tax Collector' In Thrilling First Trailer - Watch Now! https://t.co/bBBP5Whc6Y 2 days ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Watch the first trailer for #TheTaxCollector, starring Shia LaBeouf, now! https://t.co/OLSDKwiYP1 3 days ago

JLoNews

Jennifer Lopez News Shia LaBeouf Is ‘The Tax Collector’ In Thrilling First Trailer - Watch Now! https://t.co/PDYs1kp5jI 3 days ago