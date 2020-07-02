Global  

Vaani Kapoor to share the screen space with Akshay Kumar in Bell Bottom; see post

Mid-Day Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Vaani Kapoor will star opposite superstar Akshay Kumar in the upcoming espionage thriller "Bellbottom". This will be Vaani's first film with Akshay. "I am elated to share the screen space with Akshay sir. I am also thrilled to partner with the whole team who have already made me feel at home at this initial stage of our film....
