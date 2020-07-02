Actress Navya Swamy tests positive for COVID-19, shares video on Instagram
Thursday, 2 July 2020 () Navya Swamy, the South Indian actress known for her work in South Indian films and television, has tested positive for COVID-19. Speaking to the *Times of India*, she said, "Yes, I've tested positive for COVID-19. I got my reports yesterday and the first thing I did was stop shooting. I don't want to be a carrier."
KPIX 5 Juliette Goodrich talks to a former inmate at San Quentin, who gives a chilling firsthand account of what it's like inside The Q, now that more than a thousand inmates have tested positive for..
More than 70 people have found corona positive after they attended a wedding ceremony in Bihar's Paliganj. The groom was a software engineer in Delhi and he died two days after his marriage. Speaking..