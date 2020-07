Five Movies and shows that involve extraordinary Magic Tricks Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

From harmless "pull-my-finger" gags to tricks more elaborate like making famous national monuments disappear, audiences young and old are enthralled by magic. The palpable mystery of seemingly impossible objects and things being manipulated in a way that is not only strange but also fascinating is what attracts people to the... From harmless "pull-my-finger" gags to tricks more elaborate like making famous national monuments disappear, audiences young and old are enthralled by magic. The palpable mystery of seemingly impossible objects and things being manipulated in a way that is not only strange but also fascinating is what attracts people to the 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Secrets Behind Magician Justin Flom's Mind-Blowing Card Tricks



Star of Yippee TV's "Making Magic at Home" shows us how he does some of his crazy magic tricks. Credit: Young Hollywood - Affiliate Duration: 12:23 Published 2 days ago Dog Looks Confused When Owner Performs Magic Tricks With Apple



This dog was sitting on the floor when their owner grabbed their attention. The human performed vanishing tricks with an apple, making the dog confused. They look all around searchingly as they saw the.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:18 Published on June 11, 2020

Tweets about this