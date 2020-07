Saif Ali Khan: Even I have been a victim of nepotism but nobody speaks of that Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

Saif Ali Khan has been a part of the Hindi film industry for the last 28 years. He has seen some scintillating ups and some scathing downs. The last few years have been very interesting for the actor. He had Baazaar, the very successful Sacred Games, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and Jawaani Jaaneman.



In an interview with *The... 👓 View full article