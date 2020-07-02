Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prince William ‘was really hurt’ after Prince Harry’s shocking ‘Megxit’ announcement, royal expert claims

FOXNews.com Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Prince William, along with the world, was allegedly stunned when his younger brother and sister-in-law made their shocking “Megxit” announcement.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Princess Diana As A Mom

Princess Diana As A Mom 00:33

 Princess Diana is perhaps best known for her roles as a humanitarian, style icon and mother. It was the latter role that made her particularly relatable to people around the world. The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed Prince William in 1982 and Prince Harry in 1984. Until her death in 1997,...

Related videos from verified sources

The messiest celebrity divorces [Video]

The messiest celebrity divorces

The messiest celebrity divorces

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 02:08Published
The Big and Small Ways Kate Middleton Honors Princess Diana All the Time [Video]

The Big and Small Ways Kate Middleton Honors Princess Diana All the Time

Kate Middleton never knew Princess Diana, but that doesn’t mean that she cannot honor her memory. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:54Published
How the royal family has adapted over 100 days of lockdown [Video]

How the royal family has adapted over 100 days of lockdown

The royal family has adapted to an unprecedented change in royal duties during lockdown.Public appearances were swapped for online video calls as the Windsors followed the rules and stayed at home.The..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:00Published

Tweets about this

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Prince William ‘was really hurt’ after Prince Harry’s shocking ‘Megxit’ announcement, royal expert claims… https://t.co/9KlpSYiaeB 22 minutes ago

Reader1Richard

Richard Prince William ‘was really hurt’ after Prince Harry’s shocking ‘Megxit’ announcement, royal expert claims… https://t.co/Udk5UZZjER 36 minutes ago

CDigests

Citi-Digests "Prince William ‘was really hurt’ after Prince Harry’s shocking ‘Megxit’ announcement, royal expert claims" via FOX… https://t.co/EpMV3cTZ5K 16 hours ago

ApkaKhidmatgaar

Khidmatgaar #NewsUpdate "Prince William ‘was really hurt’ after Prince Harry’s shocking ‘Megxit’ announcement, royal expert cla… https://t.co/DWuUNLWnb7 16 hours ago