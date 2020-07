Apple nabs Will Smith-starrer Emancipation Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Apple has bagged Will Smith-starrer "Emancipation" after a heated bidding war. The slavery thriller will be directed by "Equalizer" helmer Antoine Fuqua from a script by William N Collage. According to The Hollywood Reporter, major studios were vying for the project at the Cannes Virtual Market. Warner Bros and Apple were the... 👓 View full article

