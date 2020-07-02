Nick Cave To Live-Stream Alexandra Palace Solo Show Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Idiot Prayer is a new move from the songwriter...



*Nick Cave* is set to live-stream a solo piano show from London's Alexandra Palace.



The songwriter will perform at the historic London venue later this month, one dubbed The People's Palace.



Taking place on July 23rd, the show *dips into his extensive catalogue*, re-arranging these songs for voice and piano.



Moving through different chapters of the Bad Seeds and Grinderman, it will incorporate the beautiful 'Ghosteen' record.



The performance will be filmed by Robbie Ryan at the beautiful West Hall of London's Alexandra Palace, and will go live at 8pm BST.



*Nick Cave* will play London's Alexandra Palace on July 23rd.



