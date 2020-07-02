|
Where Is Allison Rivera After Her Husband, Rey Rivera’s Mysterious Death?
Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Netflix has brought back the hit true-crime show, Unsolved Mysteries and has a new generation of fans hooked. The very first episode of the reboot tackles the unexplained death of Rey Rivera. The writer’s death in 2006 was ruled as a suicide, but his loved ones don’t think so. His wife, Allison Rivera, was widowed […]
The post Where Is Allison Rivera After Her Husband, Rey Rivera’s Mysterious Death? appeared first on Earn The Necklace.
|
|
|
|
Tweets about this