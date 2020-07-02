Game’s Manager Wack 100 Refuses To Support Joe Biden: “I’m Voting Trump, We Survived The First Term We Can Survive The Next”
Thursday, 2 July 2020 () West Coast rapper Game‘s manager Wack 100 is keeping things politically-charged. The hip-hop executive has come forward to confirm he’s not supporting Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and is going for another four years of Donald Trump. Wack x Trump This week, 100 went to Instagram and attempted to keep things 100 on why he’s […]
