Josefine's 'Let It Go' Is A Surging Scandi-Pop Anthem Thursday, 2 July 2020

She's a phenomenon-in-waiting...



LA based, Swedish born riser *Josefine* is a force to be reckoned with.



Her opening four singles have ratcheted up almost 10 million streams on Spotify alone, taking this Stockholm artist to a global level.



A graduate of the revered Rytmus Music High School, she follows in the footsteps of previous students, such as Robyn, Tove Lo and Icona Pop.



Now based in LA, her bold new single 'Let It Go' could be the moment she goes interstellar, following sessions with mega-producer Martin René.



The song is typical of Josefine, someone who lets her life and her art blur into one. She says:



"A lot of times I use my lyric writing as my personal journal and outlet. I am not typically the person who talk about my problems with friends. I rather listen to their problems and write my own down into lyrics and music."



Written in a hotel room, 'Let It Go' is a reaction to the situation she was in, discussing the push and pull of being in a relationship.



Trop-pop with a slight Balearic feel, it rises to that arena-level chorus, a sign of Josefine's ambitions coming into focus.



Tune in now.



Josefine · Josefine - Let It Go



