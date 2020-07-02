Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Johnny Depp's Libel Trial Against 'The Sun' Moving Forward

Just Jared Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Johnny Depp‘s trial is going ahead. The 57-year-old actor’s trial, in which he is suing The Sun for an article alleging he was a “wife beater,” is still moving forward, Variety reported Thursday (July 2). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Johnny Depp The article in question referenced allegations made by ex Amber Heard [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Margot Robbie to star in female-centric 'Pirates of the Caribbean' flick [Video]

Margot Robbie to star in female-centric 'Pirates of the Caribbean' flick

'Bombshell' star Margot Robbie is all set to star in the female-led remake of the hit film 'Pirates of The Caribbean.' According to E! News, the new project is being written by 'Birds of Prey'..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published
Waiting For The Barbarians with Johnny Depp - Official Trailer [Video]

Waiting For The Barbarians with Johnny Depp - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the drama Waiting for the Barbarians, based on the novel of the same name by J. M. Coetzee. It stars Mark Rylance, Johnny Depp, Robert Pattinson, Gana Bayarsaikhan..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 01:50Published
Waiting For The Barbarians Movie (2020) - Mark Rylance, Johnny Depp, and Robert Pattinson [Video]

Waiting For The Barbarians Movie (2020) - Mark Rylance, Johnny Depp, and Robert Pattinson

Waiting For The Barbarians Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The Magistrate of an isolated frontier settlement on the border of an unnamed empire looks forward to an easy retirement until the arrival..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:50Published

Related news from verified sources

High Court to rule on The Sun’s bid to strike out Johnny Depp libel claim

 The High Court is set to rule on whether Johnny Depp’s libel claim against The Sun can go ahead, following a shock move by the newspaper’s lawyers less than...
Belfast Telegraph

Johnny Depp waits to hear whether libel claim against The Sun will go ahead

 Johnny Depp is waiting to find out if his libel claim against The Sun newspaper can go ahead, following a shock move by lawyers for the tabloid less than two...
Belfast Telegraph

Johnny Depp awaits decision on whether libel trial against The Sun will go ahead

 Johnny Depp is awaiting a decision on whether his high-profile libel claim against The Sun over allegations he was violent towards ex-wife Amber Heard will go...
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this