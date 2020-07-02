Johnny Depp's Libel Trial Against 'The Sun' Moving Forward
Thursday, 2 July 2020 () Johnny Depp‘s trial is going ahead. The 57-year-old actor’s trial, in which he is suing The Sun for an article alleging he was a “wife beater,” is still moving forward, Variety reported Thursday (July 2). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Johnny Depp The article in question referenced allegations made by ex Amber Heard [...]
Waiting For The Barbarians Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The Magistrate of an isolated frontier settlement on the border of an unnamed empire looks forward to an easy retirement until the arrival..