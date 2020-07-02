Global  

Arizona Republican Calls For Coronavirus Task Force to Be ‘Disbanded’ so Trump’s Economic Message is ‘Not Mitigated or Distorted’

Thursday, 2 July 2020
Arizona Republican Calls For Coronavirus Task Force to Be ‘Disbanded’ so Trump’s Economic Message is ‘Not Mitigated or Distorted’Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) called on President Donald Trump to disband his White House Coronavirus Task Force on Thursday, accusing it of undermining Trump's goals.
