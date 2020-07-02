|
|
|
Arizona Republican Calls For Coronavirus Task Force to Be ‘Disbanded’ so Trump’s Economic Message is ‘Not Mitigated or Distorted’
Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) called on President Donald Trump to disband his White House Coronavirus Task Force on Thursday, accusing it of undermining Trump's goals.
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Donald Trump: We're doing very well in dealing with Covid-19 crisis
US President Donald Trump has praised his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Mr Trump said his government were "doing very well", despite the US recording over 131,000 deaths.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15Published
|
Trump Thinks Coronavirus Will ‘Disappear’
During an interview with Fox Business, President Donald Trump talked about how he thinks the coronavirus will go away even as states around the country are seeing a record number of cases each day.
Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:27Published
|
Donald Trump Calls Black Lives Matter Mural a ‘Symbol of Hate’
Donald Trump Calls Black Lives Matter Mural a ‘Symbol of Hate’ On Wednesday, President Donald Trump denounced New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s recent support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM)..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:13Published
Tweets about this
|